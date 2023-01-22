World News Roundup: Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli court; India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with to a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers. Pledging to find "every legal means" of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in the future, Netanyahu told him he was being removed from the interior and health ministries during the weekly cabinet session, according to an official transcript.

India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India

India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers available to the government under the country's information technology rules, said Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

At least five injured after blast at mayor's office in Mogadishu -ambulance worker

At least five people were injured in a blast on Sunday at the gates of the mayor's office in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and gunfire continued to sound, a member of the ambulance service and a witness said. Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in its fight against Russia but whose transfer needs Germany's consent, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday.

Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose supply to Ukraine would require Berlin's approval.

Anti-monarchists plan protests at coronation of Britain's King Charles

British anti-monarchists said on Sunday that they planned to protest during the coronation of King Charles in May, saying the ceremony was "a slap in the face" for most people struggling with high inflation. Campaign group Republic said it had been in contact with London's police force about its plans to hold a peaceful demonstration in Parliament Square, which is overlooked by Westminster Abbey where British monarchs are crowned.

Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of parliament - warned that the United States and NATO's support of Ukraine is leading the world to a "terrible war".

New Zealand chooses 'Chippy' Hipkins to replace charismatic Ardern

New Zealand's ruling Labour Party chose former COVID minister Chris Hipkins on Sunday to replace the charismatic Jacinda Ardern as its new leader, and become the next prime minister of the country. Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation at a party meeting on Sunday, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

Indonesian President Jokowi's approval rating at all-time high: poll

Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit an all-time high after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions last month, a poll showed on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) showed satisfaction with the president, widely known as Jokowi, had risen consistently over recent months to reach 76.2% at the start of 2023.

Pope calls for end to violence in Peru, respect for human rights

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to violence in Peru, where nearly 50 people have been killed during anti-government demonstrations in the past few weeks. "No to violence, regardless of where it originates. No more deaths," the Argentine pope said in Spanish at his weekly address to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, briefly departing from the rest of the address, which was in Italian.

Ten killed in mass shooting in Los Angeles area, police say

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance venue late on Saturday as residents in the predominantly Asian American city were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, police said. The suspected gunman fled the scene, and police were still trying to find him, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early on Sunday morning, about five hours after the attack.

