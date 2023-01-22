Left Menu

Rajasthan assembly speaker exhorts youth to join politics, serve society

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2023
Rajasthan assembly speaker exhorts youth to join politics, serve society
Knowledge, hardwork and self-confidence are necessary for being successful in the field of politics, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi said on Sunday.

''We can serve society by actively participating in parliamentary democracy,'' he said, while addressing a gathering at the Jaipur Youth Conclave-2023 here.

Joshi exhorted youngsters to enter the field of politics and said they will have to work hard for this, have knowledge of various subjects and take the initiative to move forward.

The speaker said that he is from a simple family but his determination to work in the field of politics gave him opportunities to move forward.

He said that if youngsters understand their responsibilities, know their duties and rights, and discuss issues of public interest continuously, then they will get success.

