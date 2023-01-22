BJP knows how to discharge its responsibilities: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that it was only under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could form the government in the state for the second time with two-thirds majority after completing a five-year term, adding that BJP knows how to function as a 'winner'. CM Yogi was speaking on the inaugural day of the BJP State Working Committee meeting held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the following two by-elections for Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha constituencies also, BJP won both the seats due to the hard work of party workers.

"As we gather here today for the State Working Committee meeting, BJP's historic victory in Gujarat for the seventh time inspires us to work with renewed enthusiasm. As a winner, it is again in front of us how we should act while discharging our responsibilities," Yogi said, in an official statement on Sunday. While referring to the last Independence Day celebration, CM Yogi said that people took part in the programmes organised as part of the celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence wholeheartedly. "Perhaps none of us had seen the celebration of 1947, but what does independence mean? Under the leadership of PM Modi, India of 140 crore people united and celebrated independence by hoisting the tricolour in every house. The celebrations reflected the impact of the standards set by PM Modi in 8 years of his governance," he said.

Yogi said that India has become the fifth largest economy in the world replacing Britain which ruled it for 200 years and soon it is going to become the fourth largest economy. "When the pandemic brought big powers of the world to their knees, India grew as the fastest economy while preserving democratic values. The world is looking at India with curiosity. Wherever there is a crisis in the world, people look at PM Modi with hope," he said while adding that "Modi hai to mumkin hai" is no longer confined to India and has become a global slogan. "The presidency of G-20 is in front of everyone as an example, he said, adding that PM Modi connected all the citizens with the upcoming G-20 event. All 11 meetings related to G-20 are to be held in UP's Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida). Under the leadership of PM Modi, G-20 is going to pave the way for global prosperity and public welfare," CM Yogi said, pointing out that the summit is an opportunity for showcasing the potential of India to the world.

He also said, "It is our good fortune that PM Modi and Defence Minister represent UP in the Parliament. The potential and limitless possibilities of UP are our achievements. On June 21, known as Yoga Day on the global stage, the recognition of Prayagraj Kumbh and Kashi Vishwanath Dham attracts the whole world. The construction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 500 years is a respect for the heritage. We are growing by adopting the traditions." CM Yogi said that BJP is the only party for which the interest of the country is first and that of the party comes next while personal interest comes last. "For BJP, building a developed India and taking everyone along is not merely a slogan, but a reality. In 8 years, the country and in a quarter of six years, the state has started the journey, according to the sentiments of its founders and leadership, without deviating from its values and ideals, and working on the 'five vows' and the picture is in front everyone today," he said.

Yogi also said that he got the opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur since 1998. "In 1999, death due to meningitis came to light in and around Gorakhpur and it was found that the disease had spread in 38 districts. Around 50,000 children have died of meningitis in the last 40 years. Japan developed the vaccine for meningitis in 1905, but it took 100 years for the vaccine to arrive in India," he said while adding that those who ruled for 55 years did not see the plight of those children of UP, because the poor, farmers, labourers, youths and the innocent were not on their agenda.

"They only had caste and religion on their agenda. 90 per cent of the deaths due to encephalitis were from minority and scheduled societies. In 2004, under Atal ji's government, we tried to get the vaccine. When the first batch arrived in 2005, vaccination started," Yogi said in the official release. "After the formation of the BJP government, the state is moving towards one district, one medical college, and has successfully controlled 95 per cent of deaths due to encephalitis," he added.

Yogi said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, India developed two vaccines in 9 months and gave free doses of 220 crore vaccines. "Many countries were also given free vaccines. 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore people in UP were provided free ration," he said. CM Yogi also said that due to the model of security and good governance, the world's biggest investors want to come to UP.

"As a result of investment in the last 5 years, 1.61 crore youth were linked with jobs and employment. Traditional industries were encouraged by branding them as ODOP. As a result, employment and jobs were created and exports increased," he said. "Earlier people used to call UP a 'Bimaru' (sick) State, today it exports products worth Rs 1.60 crore from traditional industries. UP has become an export state. UP is an agricultural state. We have the most fertile land. It is the soul and heart of the country," he said.

He also said that during the Ram Mandir movement, there was no desire of becoming MP, MLA, Minister, or Chief Minister, but to be a winner in the pursuit of the Ram temple. "Today, we also stand as winners. We didn't take the escape route. The victory was not because of physical strength, but a spiritual one derived from the resolve to fight for the motherland and Lord Ram," Yodi said in the official release. (ANI)

