Left Menu

Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea, delivered partly in Spanish, for an end to widening violence in Peru over demands for the resignation of the countrys president.Addressing some 15,000 people gathered in St. Peters Square for his weekly appearance at a window of the Apostolic Palace, Francis said I invite you to pray so that the acts of violence cease in Peru. Violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to the problems, the pontiff said.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 22-01-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 18:36 IST
Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea, delivered partly in Spanish, for an end to widening violence in Peru over demands for the resignation of the country's president.

Addressing some 15,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square for his weekly appearance at a window of the Apostolic Palace, Francis said: "I invite (you) to pray so that the acts of violence cease in Peru." "Violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to the problems,'' the pontiff said. "I encourage all sides involved to take up the path of dialogue among brothers in the same nation, in the full respect of human rights and of the rule of law." Noting that he was joining in an appeal of Peruvian bishops, Francis switched from speaking Italian to Spanish to exclaim: "No to violence, from whatever part it comes! No more deaths!" Francis, who is a native of Argentina, pointed out that Peruvians were among the faithful in the square on Sunday.

Until recently, the protests increasingly engulfing Peru had been concentrated in the country's south. They began last month after then-President Pedro Castillo, Peru's first leader with a rural Andean background, was impeached and imprisoned for trying to dissolve Congress.

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte, the former vice president sworn into office December 7 to replace Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently detained on charges of rebellion.

More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023