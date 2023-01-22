J'khand Cong leader Sunny Toppo joins BJP

Jharkhand Congress leader Sunny Toppo joined the BJP at a programme here on Sunday.

Toppo, who had contested Mandar assembly seat on Congress ticket in 2019, took the membership of the saffron party in presence of BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash and former chief minister Babulal Marandi.

''The current Jharkhand government has indulged in corruption and people of Mandar have decided to uproot the government,'' Toppo said after joining BJP.

He said that people want development, which is possible only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash alleged corruption is on rise and law and order situation has deteriorated largely in the state under the UPA government.

Marandi said, ''Toppo joined BJP being inspired by the Prime Minister. His presence will strengthen the party.'' Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress said that Toppo's joining BJP will not impact the party anyway. ''Toppo had already kept himself aside from party activities. We don't think his leaving will make any difference,'' Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan told PTI.

