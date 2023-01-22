Congress fields Elangovan in TN bypoll
Former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan is the Congress party's candidate for the February 27 Erode (east) bypoll, the party announced on Sunday.
The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of Elangovan for the bypoll, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said, quoting an All India Congress Committee announcement. The bypoll was announced by the Election Commission days ago following the recent death of Erode (east) legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan. The Congress is an ally of the ruling DMK.
