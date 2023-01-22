Left Menu

BJP to soon launch campaign against TMC 'misrule' across Bengal

If people are given a chance to cast votes in the panchayat polls, it will mark the beginning of the Mamata Banerjees party downfall, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 19:26 IST
The BJP will soon hit the streets of West Bengal to mobilise people against the ''scam-tainted'' TMC, several leaders of which are behind the bars, a leader of the saffron party said.

The senior BJP leader said on Sunday that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, at the two-day party executive committee meeting in Durgapur, has stressed on launching a full-fledged movement against the ''corrupt TMC government and tap into the rising public discontent, with more and more TMC leaders now being arrested by central agencies for their involvement in scams''.

The two-day meeting, which was attended by BJP's Bengal in-charge Mangal Pandey, state president Sukanta Majumdar and national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, has also decided to launch a counter-campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens to bust the TMC propaganda against the two legislations, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

''Adhikari told us that TMC leaders are now finding it difficult to shrug off the involvement of its important functionaries in scams and people, too, are criticising the Mamata Banerjee government for its failure on all fronts -- be it recruitment irregularities or flight of heavy industry to other states. He insisted that we should give more thrust to our movement and involve masses,'' the BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, stated.

The senior leader claimed that the ''BJP is estimated to win over 25 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats'' in Bengal next year, seven more than what it did in the last elections.

''What we need to do is boost up the organisation at booth level to counter the TMC terror. TMC activists are also disgruntled with the party's leadership. If people are given a chance to cast votes in the panchayat polls, it will mark the beginning of the Mamata Banerjee's party downfall,'' he added.

