Left Menu

Modi govt's report card on education earns 'F' for 'fail': Mallikarjun Kharge on ASER report

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the central government over the decline in reading skills of schoolchildren.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:00 IST
Modi govt's report card on education earns 'F' for 'fail': Mallikarjun Kharge on ASER report
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the central government over the decline in reading skills of schoolchildren. "Modi Govt's Report Card on 'Education' also earns an 'F' for FAIL!," Kharge tweeted.

The Congress President cited the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) while attacking the government. He said that standard III students who read standard III textbooks, and standard five students who can read standard two textbooks have declined in 2022 from 2014 levels.

"Students in Std III who can read Std III textbooks declined to 20% in 2022 from 25% in 2014. Students in Std V who can read Std II textbooks declined to 42.8% in 2022 from 50% in 2014 (Source: ASER)," Kharge said in the tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023