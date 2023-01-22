Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL25 PM-SECURITY **** Adopt emerging technologies while strengthening traditional policing like foot patrols: PM at DGPs' meet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said police forces should be made more sensitive and trained in emerging technologies while further strengthening traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols. **** DEL13 PM-CJI **** CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages laudatory: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's emphasis on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. **** BOM16 MP-RAJNATH-LD RAHUL **** Rahul Gandhi creating hatred among people for power, tarnishing India's image: Rajnath Singh Bhopal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading hatred among people in order to gain power, and alleged that he was tarnishing India's image on international platforms. **** DEL17 JK-CONG-2NDLD YATRA **** Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches J&K's Samba under tight security cover Samba (J&K): The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress reached Samba in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday afternoon, after covering 21 kilometres in more than six hours from adjoining Kathua amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu. **** DEL27 CONG-DEBT **** Debt per Indian increased by 2.53 times in 9 years of Modi govt: Cong New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Sunday that debt, unemployment and inequality have risen in the country under the Narendra Modi government and the debt on every Indian has increased by 2.53 times in the last nine years. **** DEL11 RDAY-TABLEAUX **** Gujarat, Assam, J-K, Bengal, others to showcase tableaux on Kartavya Path during R-Day Parade New Delhi: Colourful tableaux from Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with 'Nari Shakti' being the theme for majority of the floats. **** CAL16 AS-HIMANTA-LD SHAH RUKH **** Shah Rukh called me, expressed concern over protest against film 'Pathaan': Assam CM Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan talked to him over the phone early on Sunday and expressed concern over a protest against his new film 'Pathaan' in the city. **** LEGAL LGD9 DL-COURT-HOTEL **** Man who fled Delhi's 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill sent to 2-day custody New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday remanded a man arrested for allegedly staying at a five-star hotel here for about four months by posing as a functionary of the UAE royal family and fleeing with an outstanding bill of more than Rs 23 lakh in two days' police custody. **** LGD7 SC-RANA AYYUB-ED **** SC to hear plea of journalist Rana Ayyub against summons in money laundering case New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the petition of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the summons issued to her by a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad in a money laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). **** LGD8 SC-CBI-DESHMUKH **** SC to hear CBI appeal challenging Bombay HC order granting bail to ex-minister Anil Deshmukh New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday the CBI's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case. **** BUSINESS DEL18 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-CUT **** Puri hopes for cut in petrol prices no sooner oil cos recoup past losses Varanasi: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday hoped petrol prices will be reduced no sooner state-owned oil companies recoup past losses. **** FOREIGN FGN34 UK-INDIA-TRADE **** India FTA can be clinched this year, but no more visa offers: UK trade minister London: The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) is expected to be clinched this year but it won't involve any boost of free movement visa offers for Indians, British trade minister in charge of the negotiations has said.By Aditi Khanna **** FGN48 NEPAL-CRASH-INDIANS **** Nepal plane crash: 2 more dead bodies of Indian nationals identified Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) Nepal's health officials on Sunday identified two more bodies of the Indian nationals who died in a plane crash in Pokhara and assured the victims' relatives that they will be handed over all four bodies on Monday. By Shirish B Pradhan ****

