No change in Kolkata’s warmth in 24 years, says Che’s daughter Aleida

Legendary revolutionary leader Ernesto Che Guevara's daughter Aleida has said the warmth of Kolkata has remained the same as it was during her earlier visit 24 years ago.

She expressed happiness at the love and passion of the city for her father.

Aleida was greeted by hundreds of young and not-so-young men and women at the city's iconic College Street, where a choir sang Bengali translations of Cuban songs such as 'Guantanamera'.

She also visited the Indian Statistical Institute here on Saturday, and spoke of the meeting of Che, an Argentine who was a prominent figure in the Cuban Revolution, with eminent statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, the founder of the institution, in 1959. Aleida, a physician and human rights activist, and her daughter Estefania Machin, an economist, came to Kolkata on a two-day visit till Saturday.

She said that the island nation's doctors would love to work with their counterparts in India for the needy.

She asserted that Cuban medical professionals, despite the economic constraints of the country, have led the world in medical treatments and cures for various ailments.

They also attended a programme at the open-air theatre in Jadavpur University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)