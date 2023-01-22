Left Menu

Patriotic, cultural festival 'Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi' held in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 21:43 IST
'Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi', a patriotic and cultural festival, was organised here on Sunday.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and spiritualist Ravi Shankar were among those who participated in the festival that was organised by Bharatha Matha Foundation, a city-based social organisation.

Kishan Reddy, in a series of tweets, said, ''All set for the annual cultural fest celebrating patriotism and our ode to Bharatha Matha--Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi at Necklace Road, Hyderabad.'' ''...VenkaiahNaidu graced the 6th edition of Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi at Hyderabad. Venkaiah garu spoke about our traditions and culture and the need for youth to inculcate & celebrate them,'' Kishan Reddy tweeted.

