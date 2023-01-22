BJP to launch campaign against drug menace in Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Sunday said the party is going to launch a campaign against the drug menace in the state from March.

To make the youth and the people of the state aware of the scourge of drugs, the campaign will be rolled out at political and social levels in order to make Punjab a drug-free state, he added.

Under this campaign, a yatra will be taken out in March, which will continue till August and visit every Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab for 18 days, Sharma said.

The BJP leader was speaking during the party's two-day state executive meeting which began here.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, the party's Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, co-in-charge of state unit Narinder Singh Raina were present in the meeting.

Sharma further said BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab next month.

He exhorted BJP workers to take pro-people schemes of the central government to each and every rural household.

Sharma further said that the BJP will contest all the upcoming civic elections on its own in the state.

