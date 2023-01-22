Left Menu

Punjab: Health secy transferred for 'objecting to Rs 30 cr on mohalla clinics' publicity', Opposition slams AAP govt

Theyve ruined our PB rural dispensaries for the theatrics and ego of ArvindKejriwal sic, Khaira tweeted.Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the AAP government over the transfer of the IAS officer, saying he was shunted out for raising an objection to spending Rs 30 crore on publicity of mohalla clinics.This is outright LOOT and ROBBERY.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2023 22:08 IST
Punjab: Health secy transferred for 'objecting to Rs 30 cr on mohalla clinics' publicity', Opposition slams AAP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab health secretary Ajoy Sharma was transferred from the department with the opposition parties claiming that the IAS officer was shunted out after he objected to spending of Rs 30 crore on the publicity of mohalla clinics.

Sharma's transfer out of the health department came ahead of the launch of more 'aam aadmi clinics' next week.

Sharma was holding the post of health secretary as well as financial commissioner (taxation). He has been transferred out of both these departments, officials said.

However, Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua termed it as a routine transfer.

According to the officials, V K Meena has been given the charge of the health department while Vikas Pratap is the new financial commissioner (taxation).

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira claimed that Sharma was transferred because he refused to approve Rs 30 crore for the promotion of 'aam aadmi' clinics.

"This is Delhi's Health-Model spend thrice the amount of project on publicity! @BhagwantMann shunts out Health Secy merely bcoz he refused to sanction 30 Cr for publicity of Mohalla-Clinics! They've ruined our PB rural dispensaries for the theatrics and ego of @ArvindKejriwal (sic)," Khaira tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the AAP government over the transfer of the IAS officer, saying he was shunted out for raising an objection to spending Rs 30 crore on publicity of mohalla clinics.

"This is outright LOOT and ROBBERY. Rs 10 crore on mohalla clinics and Rs 30 crore on publicity that too outside Punjab. @AAPPunjab seems to be resolved to bleed Punjab white. And the officer who objected to it, has been SHUNTED OUT. Wah @ArvindKejriwal Sahab," said Warring in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the AAP government.

''Patients being compelled to bring syringes to get injections administered in govt hospitals, but Delhi puppet @BhagwantMann is hell bent on wasting Rs 30 crore on publicizing 'useless' #MohallaClinics. And if an officer objects to this sheer wastage, he is shunted out. Big shame," claimed Badal in a tweet.

The state government had earlier said that over 400 new 'aam aadmi' clinics will be dedicated to people of the state on January 27, thereby raising their strength to 500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

Tourist's entry to Machu Picchu suspended amid unrest in Peru

 Peru

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023