Cong, PDP, NC want turbulence to continue in J-K: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana

The Congress, PDP and National Conference wanted turbulence to continue in Jammu and Kashmir for the sustenance of their political enterprise, alleged senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Sunday. Rana, a former MLA who switched from the National Conference to BJP last year, claimed that peace and normalcy have prevailed in the Kashmir Valley over the past three years following the abrogation of the Article 370 provisions.

''The Congress, PDP and the NC are a bad omen for Jammu and Kashmir. They want turbulence to continue for the sustenance of their political enterprise,'' the BJP leader said after participating in the annual ''Maha Yagya'' at a temple here.

Referring to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is heading for Kashmir next week, he said the Valley is abuzz with unprecedented tourist arrivals, particularly the nature lovers and sports enthusiasts who want to make this mesmerizing winter memorable.

''In such a positive economic environment, any attempt to vitiate the atmosphere will be severely resented by the people,'' Rana said.

Accusing the Congress of ''playing a second fiddle'' to the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Rana said the grand old party is not to be blamed for ''seeking solace and refuge under the umbrella of fringe elements in Indian politics'', given the drubbing it has been receiving across the country. ''The bonhomie and unholy alliance between the Congress and the PAGD can be summed up as the last hope of the discarded dynastic politics,'' he said.

