Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's call for German-made Leopard tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States. WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY

* French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, speaking at a summit with Scholz. * Germany and France vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals.

* American lawmakers pushed the U.S. government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number would be enough to push European allies to do the same. * Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in its fight against Russia but whose transfer needs Germany's consent, British foreign minister James Cleverly said.

* The Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania made a joint call to Germany on Saturday to step up its leadership and send its main battle tanks to Ukraine, putting further pressure on Berlin to move faster on aiding Kyiv. * Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise trip, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and pledging that Britain would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes".

* A senior adviser to Zelenskiy urged Kyiv's allies on Saturday to "think faster" about stepping up their military support, a day after they failed to agree on sending battle tanks coveted by Kyiv. * Germany's new defence minister, Boris Pistorius, plans to visit Ukraine soon, he told a German newspaper.

* Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday. * A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable.

FIGHTING * Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday.

* Russia's defence ministry said for the second straight day on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

ECONOMY * Western countries are working to structure price caps on Russian refined petroleum products to ensure continued flow of Russian diesel, but the markets are complicated and there is a chance things do not go to plan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. (Compiled by William Maclean and Frances Kerry)

