AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff

Since serving as COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Bidens first term. The two people familiar with the matter were not authorised to publicly discuss Bidens plans before an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.The Washington Post first reported on Zients expected appointment.

President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who ran the administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of Biden's term, as his next chief of staff, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden's current top aide, Ron Klain, is preparing to leave the job in the coming weeks. Since serving as COVID-19 response coordinator, Zients has returned to the White House in a low-profile position to work on staffing matters for the remainder of Biden's first term. The two people familiar with the matter were not authorised to publicly discuss Biden's plans before an official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

