J-K: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Vijaypur in Samba

In the wake of recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu City, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed from Vijaypur in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened security.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:49 IST
Visuals of the yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The foot leg march will have a break at Gurudwara Ashok Nagar near Satwari Chowk in Jammu at 12 P.M. Congress' yatra will have a night halt in Sidhra.

After a day's break, the Bharat Jodo Yatra Sunday resumed from Hiranagar Morh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday and ended at Chak Nanak village in the district. Earlier Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Kerala's Wayanad, expressed his happiness on reaching Jammu for the final leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"It is a great pleasure to reach Jammu and Kashmir as I go back to my home, where my ancestors had their roots. I am learning about and understanding more of me, every state, my country," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi. In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir Police authorities have also announced to ensure all the possible security arrangements.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories. A day after twin bomb blasts rocked a busy locality in Narwal on the outskirts of Jammu City leaving nine people injured, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Sunday said the Congress party will not accept any compromise on the security of Rahul Gandhi who is leading the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress leader said, "There can be no compromise on the issue of the security of Rahul Gandhi. It is our top priority. We will follow what the security agencies say." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

