Amit Shah pays tributes to Netaji

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and saluted his courage in fighting the British.

The Modi government is observing January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate Bose. ''With his unique leadership ability, Netaji organised the people and launched an armed movement for freedom by forming 'Azad Hind Fauj'. The whole country salutes his courage and struggle. ''Today, remembering Netaji on his 126th birth anniversary, I congratulate the countrymen on 'Parakram Diwas','' Shah said in a tweet in Hindi. The home minister last night reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands to take part in programmes on the occasion of 'Parakram Diwas.' He is scheduled to hoist the national flag and will also deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium where Bose had unfurled the tricolour on December 30, 1943. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion will also name 21 largest unnamed islands of the archipelago after Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)