MP Cong says will release separate manifesto for women for Assembly polls

The Madhya Pradesh Congress will release a separate manifesto for women in the Assembly polls, likely to be held later this year, a party functionary said on Monday.

The decision to release such a manifesto, christened 'Priyadarshini', was taken in a meeting chaired by state unit chief Kamal Nath on Sunday, he said.

''Priyardarshini will be a manifesto for women, while there will be a common manifesto as well. Ten sub committees have been formed to submit manifesto related information pertaining to different segments of society,'' Vachan Patra Advisory Committee chairman Rajendra Singh said.

A meeting of the sub committees will be held after one month, he added.

Incidentally, in May last year, the Congress had said it would release a separate manifesto for each district in the state.

