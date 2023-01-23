PM names 21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands after gallantry award winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago after Param Vir Chakra awardees. On the occasion of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister virtually announced the names of the islands dedicated to the gallantry award winners.

Following is the list of the islands: · Dhan Singh Island after Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa · Tarapore Island after Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore · Karam Singh Island after Lance Naik (Hony. Captain) Karam Singh · Bana Island after Naib Subedar Bana Singh · Ekka Island after Lance Naik Albert Ekka · Khetrapal Island after 2nd Lt Arun Khetrapal · Pandey Island after Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey · Hoshiar Island after Major Hoshiar Singh · Shaitan Island after Major Shaitan Singh · Jadunath Island after Nayak Jadunath Singh · Yogender Island after Subedar Major (Hony. Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav · Hamid Island after Company Quartermaster Havildar (CQMH) Abdul Hamid · Rane Island after 2nd Lt Rama Raghoba Rane · Ramaswamy Island after Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran · Batra Island after Captain Vikram Batra · Joginder Island after Subedar Joginder Singh · Salaria Island after Captain G S Salaria (then Major) · Piru Island after Company Havildar Major Piru Singh · Somnath Island after Major Somnath Sharma · Sekhon Island after Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon · Sanjay Island after Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar.

