NCP, TMC condemn ABVP's protest at Goa college; urge CM to take action

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-01-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 14:45 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Trinamool Congress on Monday condemned a protest by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at St Xavier College in Mapusa in Goa last week seeking induction of the newly-elected students' council.

Police had to be called in to take control of the situation during the protest on Saturday and these parties have sought a reaction from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the ABVP's alleged unruly behaviour.

The ABVP's North Goa secretary Nikita Parsekar alleged the college management was not recognising the students' council despite elections having taken place 75 days ago. The ABVP, which is the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, won most of the seats, its functionaries said.

In a video message, the college said the protests were unfortunate and accused ABVP of unruly behaviour as well as abusing the principal, management and staff.

''The police and mamlatdar of the area had to be called in to control the situation,'' said a statement from the college.

The CM must take action against the ABVP or else it will set a wrong precedent, NCP Goa in charge Clyde Crasto said.

''If the ABVP wanted to have a dialogue with the principal and management of the college regarding formation of students' council, then they should have asked for a formal meeting instead of creating ruckus in the college,'' Crasto said in a statement.

TMC spokesperson Trajano D'Mello questioned the CM's silence on the issue. Meanwhile, ABVP's Parsekar said the protests would continue, adding that attempts to meet the college principal were in vain.

