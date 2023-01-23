Yellen says critically important to restructure Zambia debt

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday during a visit to Zambia that it was critically important to restructure Zambia's debt, and she believed progress could be made after her frank talks with key creditor China last week. Yellen added that Zambia's debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and that China had been a barrier to resolving the southern African country's debt problem.

However, she said she was encouraged that progress could shortly become possible following her meeting with Chinese officials in Zurich last week. "I specifically raised the issue with Zambia (with Chinese officials) and asked for their cooperation in trying to reach a speedy resolution. And our talks were constructive," Yellen said.

She told Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane that the timely finalization of Zambia's debt treatment was a top priority for the Treasury. "We will continue to press for all official bilateral and private sector creditors to meaningfully participate in debt relief for Zambia, especially China," she said.

Yellen said she was keen to continue talks with Musokotwane and other Zambian officials about the country's "impressive progress" on economic reforms, and how regional economic integration and deepening trade ties could support the country's growth. Yellen was also slated to meet with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who took charge in August 2021.

Yellen told reporters it was important for Zambia to address corruption and human rights, and to create a business environment that would promote investment and trade. She lauded Hichilema for making the fight against corruption an important part of his agenda.

"It's something that needs continued focus," she said. "I would say the work isn't done, but there clearly has been an important focus on it." Yellen is on a three-country visit to Africa. In Senegal she said Russia's war in Ukraine was hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)