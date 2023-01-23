Left Menu

BJP working towards winning Kasba Peth bypoll, will not remain inattentive, says Chandrakanth Patil

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakanth Patil on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP had wished for an unopposed election in the Kasba Peth bypoll, but since the Opposition wants to contest the same, the party is working towards ensuring a win.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 19:24 IST
BJP working towards winning Kasba Peth bypoll, will not remain inattentive, says Chandrakanth Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakanth Patil on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had wished for an unopposed election in the Kasba Peth bypoll, but since the Opposition wants to contest the same, the party is working towards ensuring a win. The bypolls to Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies have been necessitated after the deaths of the sitting MLAs, both from the BJP.

The bypolls will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Patil chaired a meeting at his residence, which saw the presence of the party's city president Jagdish Mulik, state general secretary Muridhar Mohol, Sanjay Kakade, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and other leaders. Talking to reporters, the BJP leader said, ''Everyone felt that the bypolls for the Kasba Peth constituency should be unopposed. However, some leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) do not want this election to remain uncontested. Hence, our party workers have started working towards winning this election. We will not remain inattentive.'' Kasba Peth has traditionally been a constituency of the BJP and voters love the party, he said.

Party workers are focused on increasing the vote margin in the upcoming bypolls, which will be run under the guidance of MP Girish Bapat and the leadership of the party's city president Jagdish Mulik, Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023