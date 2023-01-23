Retired general Pavel takes poll lead into Czech presidential vote -MEDIAN
Petr Pavel, a retired general and former NATO official, is the frontrunner ahead of ex-prime minister and opposition leader Andrej Babis before a Jan. 27-28 Czech presidential election, a poll by MEDIAN agency showed on Monday.
Pavel held 57.9% support in the poll, conducted Jan. 20-22 among 1,161 respondents, while Babis had 42.1%. Monday was the last day that polls could be published ahead of the vote.
