Retired general Pavel takes poll lead into Czech presidential vote -MEDIAN

Petr Pavel, a retired general and former NATO official, is the frontrunner ahead of ex-prime minister and opposition leader Andrej Babis before a Jan. 27-28 Czech presidential election, a poll by MEDIAN agency showed on Monday.

Pavel held 57.9% support in the poll, conducted Jan. 20-22 among 1,161 respondents, while Babis had 42.1%. Monday was the last day that polls could be published ahead of the vote.

