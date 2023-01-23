Left Menu

Lots to be done in healthcare sector, Maha govt working towards it: Fadnavis

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:00 IST
Lots to be done in healthcare sector, Maha govt working towards it: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said post the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government realised that a lot of work needed to be done in the healthcare sector and it has started working towards it.

Effective use of modern technology through artificial intelligence has been started in the healthcare sector, Fadnavis said, while speaking at the inauguration of a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Compared to other developing countries, medical treatment is made available at a low cost in India and the health sector is giving a big boost to the country's economy, he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a health insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh and a cover of Rs 2 lakh under Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana are offered to the poor and needy, the deputy chief minister said.

Efforts should be made to increase the health insurance cover for citizens, he said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had come to realise that a lot of work needed to be done in the healthcare sector and it is working towards the same, Fadnavis added.

