PM Modi interacts with youngsters on Parakram Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised youngsters to read biographies of historical personalities to learn about the challenges they faced and how they overcame it as he interacted with them on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Modi interacted with them on the Parakram Diwas at his residence. These youngsters, a statement said, were selected under the 'Know Your Leader'' programme to participate in the ceremony to honour Bose in Parliament's Central Hall.

The statement said Modi engaged in a candid and free-wheeling talk and discussed various facets of Bose's life and what can be learnt from him.

The youngsters shared their excitement on getting the unique opportunity to meet the prime minister and to sit in the Central Hall of Parliament, it said.

