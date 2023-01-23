Left Menu

Will oust Cong from Rajasthan, bring double-engine govt of BJP: Union minister Kailash Choudhary

Union minister and BJP MP Kailash Choudhary on Monday said the party has adopted a resolution to ensure a double-engine government in Rajasthan after ousting the Congress from power.He said the BJP will work to resolve the problems of the common people that have surfaced during its Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:19 IST
Will oust Cong from Rajasthan, bring double-engine govt of BJP: Union minister Kailash Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and BJP MP Kailash Choudhary on Monday said the party has adopted a resolution to ensure a 'double-engine' government in Rajasthan after ousting the Congress from power.

He said the BJP will work to resolve the problems of the common people that have surfaced during its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra'. If needed, the party will agitate to get them resolved, Choudhary said.

''A resolution has been taken to stand with the people to solve their problems that were raised during the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' and also to uproot the Congress government from Rajasthan. Definitely, a 'double-engine' government will be formed,'' he said at a press conference after a BJP office bearers' meeting here.

The minister claimed that top officials and MLAs seem to be involved in the paper leak cases as without their support, it would not have been possible for such gangs to play with the future of the youth.

Rajasthan is on top in crime against women and the Congress government has made it a state of riots, he added.

The Union minister of state for agriculture said the Rajasthan government has left the people at God's mercy due to infighting within the ruling Congress party.

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani said the administration has completely collapsed and the government has crossed the limits of appeasement.

He said posts of teachers are vacant and unemployed youngsters are not getting any allowance as corruption is at its peak.

Devnani said the government should bring a white paper on the budget announcements to make things crystal clear.

He also demanded the government get the paper leaks investigated by the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023