Odisha pays tributes to Netaji & Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries

Odisha on Monday paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries by organising different events.

While Bose was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Sai was born in Khinda in Sambalpur district on this day in 1809. Both the freedom fighters had immense contributions towards freedom struggle.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries visited Netaji Memorial Museum in Cuttack and offered floral tributes besides recalling his contribution towards the state and the nation.

The governor said there is a need to upgrade the birthplace of Sai, who spent more than half of his life in jail for freedom struggle.

Patnaik also visited Odisha assembly premises and offered floral tribute to Veer Surendra Sai along with ministers and others. Different political parties also observed the day and paid tributes to Netaji and Sai at various places across the state. The day was declared as a government holiday.

Taking to Twitter, the governor hailed Netaji as one of the greatest fighter of Indian freedom movement. ''My tribute to great freedom fighter, worthy son of Mother India Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His immense dedication towards the nation, his unique ideology and strong confidence will inspire generations,'' Patnaik said on his Twitter handle.

People from different walks of life thronged the museum to pay respect to him, garlanding his statue and raising 'Netaji Amar Rahe' slogan.

Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture on Netaji at Puri beach.

Senior BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a rally at Kinda, the birth place of Veer Surendra Sai on the occasion.

BJP state president Samir Mohanty and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnayak also attended different programmes marking birth anniversaries of Netaji and Sai.

