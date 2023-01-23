Left Menu

BJP to launch signature campaign against closure of institutions, offices in HP

The BJP would launch a signature campaign at all the places where the Himachal Pradesh government has shut down offices and institutions opened by the previous government, the partys chief spokesman Randhir Sharma said on Monday.The protest rallies will be held from February 15 to February 28, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 20:32 IST
BJP to launch signature campaign against closure of institutions, offices in HP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP would launch a signature campaign at all the places where the Himachal Pradesh government has shut down offices and institutions opened by the previous government, the party's chief spokesman Randhir Sharma said on Monday.

The protest rallies will be held from February 15 to February 28, he said. The decision was taken at the meeting of the state BJP Legislature Party held under the chairmanship of Jai Ram Thakur.

''The Congress government started issuing Tuglaki Farman (dictatorial edicts) from day one and closed 619 institutions and the BJP would start a signature campaign at all the places where institutions have been closed from January 25 to February 15 and hold protest rallies at all district headquarters from February 15 to February 28, he said in a statement.

In December last year, the then newly-elected state government de-notified several institutes, including educational, primary and community health centres and revenue offices among others, opened by the Jai Ram Thakur-led government, citing that they were set up without any budgetary provision and adequate infrastructure.

Accusing the government of indulging in wasteful expenditure, Sharma said that after appointing a deputy chief minister, six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and other appointments with cabinet rank were also appointed, putting an additional burden on the state exchequer.

All decisions of the state government which are not in the public interest would be opposed with full might by the BJP and there would be no compromise with corruption, Thakur, the leader of the opposition (LOP) in Vidhan Sabha said.

Thakur who assumed the office of LOP in Vidhan Sabha said the people had great expectations from the new government but it has not made a good start and belied the hopes that the BJP would stop the ''band express'' (closure express) of the government with full strength.

He counselled the government to generate resources for implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and refrain from resorting to the closure of institutions and fuelling inflation. Taking a strong exception to the move of the government to rename the continuing schemes, Thakur said the Atal Day School scheme launched by the BJP government is being renamed after Rajiv Gandhi which is not a healthy tradition.

Criticising the government for increasing the rate of diesel, the former chief minister said it would lead to a rise in prices and hit the poor people who have voted for Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023