Rajkumar Santoshi gets death threats, files complaint with Mumbai Police seeking security

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi on Monday filed a police complaint following death threats and requested for additional security.

In a letter to Special Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti, Santoshi requested for additional security after receiving death threats and formally informed about the recent incident during the press conference of his movie "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh".

He said a group of people with vested interests interrupted the event.

"Later several threats were received from some unknown people asking me to stop the release and promotion for this movie. I feel unsafe and I submit that grave damage and injury could be caused to me and my family members if such persons are set free," Santoshi said in the letter.

The filmmaker, known for making hard-hitting dramas such as "Ghayal", "Damini", and "Pukar", requested the police to take necessary steps.

"I request you to urgently provide me with additional security to protect myself and other members of my family," he added. At a promotional event of "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh", held on Friday, a few protesters, who sat among the media personnel, waved black flags and shouted slogans like 'Mahatma Gandhi Zindabaad'. They claimed the movie undermines the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and glorifies his assassin Nathuram Godse. Following the incident, police was called to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Written and directed by Santoshi, the film depicts the war of the two opposing ideologies between Gandhi and Godse. It features Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.

Backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures, "Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh" is scheduled to be released on January 26.

