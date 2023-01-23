Left Menu

Punjab BJP chief slams AAP for failing to undertake development in state

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:08 IST
Punjab BJP chief slams AAP for failing to undertake development in state
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day executive meeting of the BJP's Punjab unit concluded here on Monday, with party's state chief Ashwani Sharma hitting out at the ruling AAP for failing to undertake development and making ''hollow promises''.

He alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government has created an atmosphere of anarchy in Punjab.

In his address to the office bearers, Sharma said the AAP only made ''hollow promises'', but did nothing on the development front.

''This is an insensitive government, which has nothing to do with the people of the state and their sentiments,'' Sharma alleged.

He said the Mann government had recently announced that it would accept various demands of farmers organizations ''but unfortunately no notification has been issued in this regard, resulting in continued protest by farmers' and other organizations against the government''.

He alleged that the people of Punjab were fed up with the misrule of the Mann government.

He claimed that only BJP can bring about all-round development in Punjab and make it drug and corruption-free as he exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023