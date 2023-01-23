Left Menu

ICCR organises visit of 29 'young leaders' from 7 nations to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 21:17 IST
ICCR organises visit of 29 'young leaders' from 7 nations to India
As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has organised a visit of 29 ''young leaders'' from seven countries to India.

They will visit the country under the 'Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme', it said on Monday. The ''young leaders'' will be from Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan and Lithuania, the ICCR said in a statement, adding that the 10-day visit of the seventh batch will conclude on January 31.

The delegates are members of political parties, entrepreneurs and rising leaders in their respective countries, it said.

They will be visiting Parliament to witness the Budget Session, which will start on January 31.

The delegates would also be visiting the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the Taj Mahal, Sarnath, the Banaras Hindu University, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Dashaswamedh Ghat to witness Ganga aarti and the Election Commission, among others places, during their stay.

The statement said that ICCR, so far, had hosted six batches --131 young leaders from 36 countries --.

During their stay, the delegates interacted with senior ministers, bureaucrats, academia, civil society and local governments to understand various aspects of governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

