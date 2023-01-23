Left Menu

Foreign agencies are "jealous" of PM Modi: Bar Association on BBC documentary

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIBA chairman and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala has pointed out that the AIBA considers the timing of the so-called documentary, its contents and the way it had been conceived and promoted as "dangerous", and calls upon the Government of India to order a 360-degree probe into the international conspiracy angle.

AIBA chairman Adish C Aggarwala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the row over British national broadcaster BBC's documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) demanded the Union Home Ministry initiate a special investigation into "international conspiracy" angle. AIBA chairman Adish C Aggarwala said, "As chairman of All India Bar Association, I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to order a 360-degree probe into an international conspiracy angle in BBC's Documentary 'India: The Modi Question' by constituting a special investigation team comprising of a retired supreme court judge, jurist and investigators."

"The international conspiracy is evident from the fact that Narendra Modi has been given clean chit by all relevant institutions including Supreme Court long back. The contents of the said documentary are not related to any current topic. Some foreign agencies are jealous of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has been very successful in tackling all domestic and international issues," added Aggarwala. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIBA chairman and senior advocate Adish C Aggarwala has pointed out that the AIBA considers the timing of the so-called documentary, its contents and the way it had been conceived and promoted as "dangerous", and calls upon the Government of India to order a 360-degree probe into the international conspiracy angle.

This documentary should neither be seen as a one-off adverse media report or brushed aside as a superficial and half-baked attempt to undermine the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his individual capacity, the AIBA said. The Bar Association said invisible hands behind this documentary and the minds that got together to stitch an imaginary tale with discredited and rejected evidence should be identified and brought to the book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

