Left Menu

Modi govt has failed to fulfil promises made to people: Sachin Pilot

Now the partys Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign will start across the country on January 26 and will continue for two months.He also alleged that the BJP in the state has failed to play the role of the opposition in the last four years and the people will vote for the Congress again.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:17 IST
Modi govt has failed to fulfil promises made to people: Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of not fulfilling the promises it had made to people in the run-up to its election.

He said the Congress will make people aware about the government's failures by visiting villages and hamlets.

Referring to the party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan', the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the campaign would be carried out in about 10 lakh booths.

On a visit to Tonk district, he said, ''This is the biggest political movement of the Congress party. Bharat Jodo Yatra was not a political yatra, but the campaign is a political campaign.'' He said the campaign in key in Rajasthan as the state will see assembly polls in about 10 months.

He said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has received overwhelming support. Now the party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign will start across the country on January 26 and will continue for two months.

He also alleged that the BJP in the state has failed to play the role of the opposition in the last four years and the people will vote for the Congress again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023