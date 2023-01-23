Modi govt has failed to fulfil promises made to people: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of not fulfilling the promises it had made to people in the run-up to its election.

He said the Congress will make people aware about the government's failures by visiting villages and hamlets.

Referring to the party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan', the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said the campaign would be carried out in about 10 lakh booths.

On a visit to Tonk district, he said, ''This is the biggest political movement of the Congress party. Bharat Jodo Yatra was not a political yatra, but the campaign is a political campaign.'' He said the campaign in key in Rajasthan as the state will see assembly polls in about 10 months.

He said the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has received overwhelming support. Now the party's 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign will start across the country on January 26 and will continue for two months.

He also alleged that the BJP in the state has failed to play the role of the opposition in the last four years and the people will vote for the Congress again.

