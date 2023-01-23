Left Menu

Delhi CM Singapore visit controversy: HC grants time to file affidavit on Minister Gahlot's plea

The Delhi High court on Monday granted four weeks time to Centre and the lieutenant governor to file an affidavit on the plea of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on the issue related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:32 IST
Delhi CM Singapore visit controversy: HC grants time to file affidavit on Minister Gahlot's plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi High court on Monday granted four weeks time to Centre and the lieutenant governor to file an affidavit on the plea of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on the issue related to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore. Justice Prathiba M Singh granted four weeks' time to the Central Government and other respondents to file an affidavit on the plea of Gehlot.

The counsel for the respondent sought time to file their responses. Thereafter the matter has been listed in May.

Earlier on August 29, 2022, Justice Yashwant Varma issued a notice to the LG and all the other respondents except PMO. The court had granted 8 weeks' time to file a reply to the petition. This petition was moved after the LG denied permission to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to travel to Singapore.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi apprised the court that the petitioner is seeking the framing of broad guidelines for both personal and official foreign visits. Earlier the bench had asked for some clarification on the points raised in the petition with regard to personal foreign visits and official foreign visits. Petitioner was directed to file an additional affidavit.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had sought an opportunity to file an additional affidavit on this point. He also submitted that the respondent LG Should be issued a notice and file a reply. The bench had asked him to file an additional affidavit first.

The transport minister Kailash Gehlot has moved a petition seeking the framing of broad guidelines required by the elected constitutional functionaries. The foreign visit proposal file sent to LG was returned on July 21. The LG has advised Kejriwal not to attend World Cities Summit as it is a conference for Mayors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

