Temples are centres of devotion, values: Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust official

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:47 IST
Ram Janmabhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai on Monday said ''mutts'' and temples are centres of devotion, power and values, and that aim should be to re-establish them.

Addressing a two-day meet of the 'Akhil Bharatiya Dharmacharya Sampark Pramukh' at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad campus here, Rai said these centres of faith should be made centres of unity of Hindu society so that the challenges can be tackled.

The meet was held during the Magh Mela which will conclude on Mahashivratri on February 18.

