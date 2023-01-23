Left Menu

Warning letter to be sent to Odisha CM if ineligible people not removed from PMAY list: BJP

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 22:59 IST
Warning letter to be sent to Odisha CM if ineligible people not removed from PMAY list: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Odisha said on Monday that a a 'Chetavni Patra' (letter of warning) would soon be issued to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over the ''irregularities'' in the implementation of a central housing scheme.

Alleging that about three lakh ineligible people figure in the list of 9.5 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, BJP state general secretary Prithivraj Harichandan said ''political leanings were taken into account'' while preparing it.

''Many needy ones were denied houses under PMAY as they held allegiance to political parties other than the ruling BJD,'' Harichandan alleged.

The BJP leader said that people across 314 blocks of Odisha would stage a demonstration and send 'chetavni patra' to chief minister on January 25. ''If the state government still goes ahead with current list, our party will further intensify its agitation across the state,'' Harichandan said.

Notably, January 24 is the last date for filing complaints over the beneficiary list.

Odisha's panchayti raj minister PK Amat, meanwhile, said necessary measures would be taken to address people's complaints, if any.

''People can lodge complaints though e-mails or calls,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023