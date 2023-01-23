Left Menu

Out on parole, Gurmeet Singh launches cleanliness campaign; some Haryana BJP leaders join event

PTI | Sirsa | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:03 IST
Out on parole, Gurmeet Singh launches cleanliness campaign; some Haryana BJP leaders join event
  • Country:
  • India

Currently out on parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated a mega cleanliness campaign organised by his sect's volunteers across multiple locations in Haryana and in some other states.

The event saw the participation of a few senior BJP leaders from Haryana, including Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi.

The Sirsa-headquartered sect chief, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, walked out of the Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday after being granted a 40-day parole and reached Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The BJP leaders and others, who virtually attended the launch, also extended their greetings on the birth anniversary of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh which falls on January 25.

Bedi, who is also Chief Minister M L Khattar's OSD, and Panwar praised the cleanliness drive.

The former minister said both he and Panwar visited the Sirsa Dera and handed over an invite to a February 3 state-level function connected with Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Narwana.

''I and Panwar-ji had come to Sirsa to extend the invite,'' Bedi told the sect chief.

''We pray for your good health and your blessings always be with us,'' Panwar told the Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023