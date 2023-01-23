Left Menu

Lost in translation? BJP MLA's social media post terms Netaji Bose 'aatankwadi'; he apologises

The MLA, Yogesh R Patel Bapji, said the wrong words were posted on social media due to an error while translating from English to Gujarati.As a tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, Patel shared a post in Gujarati on his Facebook page which said, Bose was a member of aatankwadi pankh wing.

PTI | Anand | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:06 IST
Lost in translation? BJP MLA's social media post terms Netaji Bose 'aatankwadi'; he apologises
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MLA from Gujarat on Monday caused a flutter stating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a member of an ''aatankwadi'' (terrorist) wing. He apologised while blaming the incorrect translation for the mistake. The MLA, Yogesh R Patel (Bapji), said the wrong words were posted on social media due to an error while translating from English to Gujarati.

As a tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, Patel shared a post in Gujarati on his Facebook page which said, ''Bose was a member of aatankwadi pankh'' (wing). He participated in the civil disobedience movement as a Congress leader, and was known for advocating socialist policies''.

After the Anand MLA was alerted by some people about the choice of words, he quickly deleted the post.

''I condemn BJP MLA Yogeshbhai for terming Subhash Chandra Bose a terrorist. It is not enough to delete the post. Even if it was posted by mistake, Patel must tender a public apology,'' Gujarat AAP president Isudan Gadhvi said.

Patel issued a statement saying, ''wrong words were posted due to an error in translation from English to Gujarati''.

''The person handling my account took an English text about Bose and put it on my page after doing an online translation. By mistake, a wrong word was chosen and got posted. I apologise for this mistake,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023