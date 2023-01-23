Left Menu

Rahul pays obeisance at Raghunath temple in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 23:27 IST
Rahul pays obeisance at Raghunath temple in Jammu
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid obeisance at the Raghunath temple here, soon after his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the city.

He performed a special puja at the shrine, which had come under twin terrorist attacks in 2002.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, was garlanded by the priests at the temple after being welcomed by the president of the Dharmarth Trust, Ajay Gandotra.

President of the Trust Dr Karan Singh also welcomed Gandhi to the shrine.

Earlier, Gandhi's yatra received a warm welcome as it entered Jammu from the adjoining Samba district in the afternoon with the authorities further strengthening the security cordon around him.

Gandhi, who walked wearing a white T-shirt, was welcomed by the public and party workers waiting in large numbers on either side of the road.

At Satwari Chowk, he addressed the concluding function of the day in Jammu.

Gandhi will stay the night in the Sidhra area, where a mini camp has been set up.

In 2002, the temple came under suicide attacks by terrorists twice, on March 30 and November 24. More than 20 people were killed in the attacks and over 70 injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

Study reveals how gene signaling rewires tumors after immunotherapy

 United States
4
Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

Nokia signs new cross-license 5G patent agreement with Samsung

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023