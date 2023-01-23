Congress will stop breathing after Karnataka Assembly polls: Yediyurappa
Attacking Congress which staged a protest in Bengaluru against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said Congress would stop breathing after the assembly polls. "Congress means corruption. A few of their leaders like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are still breathing, but their breath will stop after the Assembly elections. BJP will come to power in Karnataka," Yediyurappa told reporters.
The BJP leader took a jibe at former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah saying the Congress leader has been doing drama in fear of losing in the upcoming state assembly polls. "Siddaramaiah is indulging in political drama, he will not contest from Kolar as he is bound to lose," he added.
Karnataka Congress held a massive protest across Bengaluru on Monday against the BJP government. The party raised slogans against alleged corruption by the BJP government in the state. Party workers carried placards of "Save Bengaluru".
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and legislature party leader Siddaramaiah are among the leaders who participated in the protest. "The Youth is tired of BJP's 40 per cent government. Jobs scams, lack of opportunities and hegemony of a corrupt minister. change is written on the wall. Congress is change," tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
The assembly polls in Karnataka are slated for later this year. (ANI)
