Ukraine's Zelenskiy says personnel changes to be made Monday, Tuesday

Updated: 24-01-2023 03:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 02:54 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that changes in senior positions in government and in the regions would be made within a day.

"There are already personnel decisions - some today, some tomorrow - regarding officials of various levels in ministries and other central government structures, as well as in the regions and in the law enforcement system," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

The president had previously pledged to crack down on corruption at all levels amid a series of allegations of bribe-taking and dubious practices.

