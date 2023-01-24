Left Menu

Russia's new army plan considers NATO's expansion, Ukraine -chief of staff

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-01-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 03:16 IST
Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said late on Monday that the new plan on changes to the country's armed forces considers possible NATO expansion and the use of Ukraine against Russia.

"The plan is approved by the President of the Russian Federation (Vladimir Putin) and can be adjusted when existing and new threats to the military security of the Russian Federation change," Gerasimov told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

"Today, such threats include the aspirations of the North Atlantic Alliance to expand to Finland and Sweden, as well as the use of Ukraine as a tool for waging a hybrid war against our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

