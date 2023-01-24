Left Menu

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya over remarks on Ramcharitmanas: Sources

The Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday, sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 08:15 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav unhappy with Swami Prasad Maurya over remarks on Ramcharitmanas: Sources
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is believed to be unhappy with his party colleague Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas. According to sources, Akhilesh Yadav is very angry with Maurya and a press conference can also be held on behalf of the party.

Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, several MLAs of the party are also keeping themselves away from the statement of Maurya. According to sources, several MLAs have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav over the phone. There is huge discontent within the party over SP MLC's controversial statement.

The Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday, sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana. Speaking to ANI, the SP leader said, "I don't have any issue with Ramcharitramanas but parts of it have insulting comments and sarcasm directed at particular castes and sects. Those should be removed."

Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Samajwadi Party over Maurya's statement.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said, "People like Swami Prasad Maurya are deranged. Akhilesh Yadav should clarify whether it is his party's view or Swami Prasad's personal view. Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party MLA Ravidas Malhotra said that Swami Prasad Maurya's statement is his personal thoughts and not the statement of the party.

Speaking to ANI, Ravidas Mehrotra said that his statement has reached the party's national president Akhilesh Yadav and action will definitely be taken against such statements in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
2
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
4
NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

NASA video shows several solar flares bursting off the Sun | Watch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023