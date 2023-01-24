Left Menu

BJP files plaint with K'taka Lokayukta against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects

The ruling BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress, alleging irregularities in TenderSURE Specifications for Urban Road Execution projects back in 2013-14.Speaking to reporters after filing the Lokayukta complaint on Monday, BJP SC Morcha president and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress is making 40 per cent commission charges without any proof and also carrying out a misinformation campaign against the BJP and the state government.We have lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-01-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 09:02 IST
The ruling BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress, alleging irregularities in 'TenderSURE' (Specifications for Urban Road Execution) projects back in 2013-14.

Speaking to reporters after filing the Lokayukta complaint on Monday, BJP SC Morcha president and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress is making ''40 per cent commission'' charges without any proof and also carrying out a misinformation campaign against the BJP and the state government.

''We have lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta. We have proof for the allegations we are making, but they don't. They have not been able to produce any proof till now,'' Narayanaswamy said.

He said in 'TenderSURE' projects in 2013-14, 53.86 per cent excess funds were released than what was actually tendered and the BJP has given certain documents to prove this.

Further noting that there were 65 cases against Siddaramaiah and instead of inquiring into them, he chose to shut down Lokayukta, Narayanaswamy stated that at least 10 cases were given to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which gave him a clean chit during his tenure.

''We want all the remaining 50 cases against him to be probed.'' Earlier, Health Minister K Sudhakar quoting a CAG report said that there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

