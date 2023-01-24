Left Menu

Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity

Hyderabad, Jan 24 PTI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 10:01 IST
Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI): A section of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report.

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner ''Fraternity Movement- HCU unit'', on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU). However, no permission was sought by the students group from the authorities before screening the documentary and they got know about it only after the members of ABVP complained to the varsity's Registrar in this regard, official sources at UoH said on Tuesday. The University has asked for a report from its security wing over the matter, they said.

A police official said they have so far not received any complaint over the matter.

Meanwhile, "Fraternity Movement" in a twitter post on January 21 claimed that the BBC Documentary was screened on by "Fraternity Movement- HCU unit".

"BBC documentary ''India: The Modi Question'' which was removed from YouTube screened in HCU by Fraternity Movement- HCU unit," the tweet said.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary ''India: The Modi Question''.

The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a ''propaganda piece'' that lacked objectivity and reflected a ''colonial mindset''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

