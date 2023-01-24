Left Menu

UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:05 IST
UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's formation day and said its progress in the last few years has drawn everyone's attention.

People of the state have set examples in different fields, he said, adding that it has been making valuable contributions in the country's development.

India's most populous state was formed on this day in 1950, incorporating the regions that came under the erstwhile United Provinces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

