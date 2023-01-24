Left Menu

Puducherry Assembly to meet on Feb 3

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-01-2023
Puducherry Assembly to meet on Feb 3
The Puducherry Assembly has been convened to meet on February 3. Speaker of the Assembly R Selvam told reporters on Tuesday that the session would begin at 9.30 a.m. that day. Sources said the House would have a brief session.

The House had its budget session on August 22 when Chief Minister N Rangasamy had presented Rs 10,696.61 crore 'tax-free' budget for the fiscal 2022-2023.

AINRC, heading the AINRC-Bharatiya Janata party coalition ministry, has 10 members, the BJP 6, Independents 6, the DMK on the opposition front 6 and the Congress 2.

There are three nominated legislators.

