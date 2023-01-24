Left Menu

Workers of SKM, SDF clash in Sikkkm CM’s constituency

Where is it written that opposition parties cant engage in political works in the state

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:41 IST
Workers of SKM, SDF clash in Sikkkm CM’s constituency
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) were engaged in a clash in a village under Poklok-Kamrang constituency represented by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in South Sikkim district as workers of the two pelted each other with stones following an argument over SDF workers moving in vehicles through Denchung village to another locality to attend a programme of party leader and former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Monday.

While the SDF alleged that there is no democracy in the Himalayan state, local SKM workers asserted that they will now allow the oppositon party supporters in Denchung as, they claimed, Chamling failed to provide basic amenities to the people of the village during his 25-year-rule.

The SDF workers lodged a complaint at Jorthang police station in this connection and a police investigation has started.

The situation in Denchung village is now under control, a police officer said.

''There is no democracy in Sikkim. Where is it written that opposition parties can't engage in political works in the state? It is a matter of shame,'' SDF spokesperson JB Darnal said.

A local SKM leader said, ''We will not allow our village to become a hub of the SDF at any cost. The SDF had neglected the village and failed to provide basic amenities like water supply to the villagers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023