Left Menu

Digvijaya’s comments on surgical strikes not surprising, he had called Laden ‘Osama ji’: Utpal Parrikar

Utpal Parrikars father and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar was the countrys defence minister then.What Digvijaya Singh has said is not surprising, he has been consistently saying such things, be it about surgical strike or calling one of the most dreaded terrorist Osama ji, said Utpal Parrikar.Following the killing of the then Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 911 attacks in the US, by American forces in Pakistan, Singh was reported to have addressed him as Osama ji.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-01-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 12:51 IST
Digvijaya’s comments on surgical strikes not surprising, he had called Laden ‘Osama ji’: Utpal Parrikar
  • Country:
  • India

Goa politician Utpal Parrikar on Tuesday slammed Congress's Digivijaya Singh for doubting the authenticity of India's surgical strikes, saying such remarks are not surprising to come from a person who called terrorist Osama bin Laden "Osama ji".

Speaking during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu on Monday, Singh had expressed doubts over the cross-border military operation. "They (Centre) talk about surgical strikes and that they have killed so many of them but there is no proof. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," he had said. In September 2016, India conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Utpal Parrikar's father and senior BJP leader Manohar Parrikar was the country's defence minister then.

"What Digvijaya Singh has said is not surprising, he has been consistently saying such things, be it about surgical strike or calling one of the most dreaded terrorist 'Osama ji'," said Utpal Parrikar.

Following the killing of the then Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks in the US, by American forces in Pakistan, Singh was reported to have addressed him as "Osama ji". Utpal Parrikar said, "The Congress party has really become a congress for such people at its upper echelon and they are there to have allegiance to a particular family above everything else." "Unfortunately for them and fortunately for the country, people have realized this and are dutifully rejecting them at the general elections," said Utpal Parrikar, who had unsuccessfully contested last year's Goa assembly polls as an independent candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global
4
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023